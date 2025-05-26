Britney Spears partied with Diddy before infamous 2007 MTV VMAs performance

Pop singer, Britney Spears, spent the night partying with Sean “Diddy” Combs just hours before her heavily criticised performance at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards.

Recently resurfaced photos show the pop star smiling alongside the Bad Boy Records founder at Jet Nightclub in Las Vegas on September 7, 2007. Later that night, Spears continued partying with Combs, Paris Hilton, and 50 Cent at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino during a celebration hosted by the rapper.

The party extended into the early hours of September 8, though it’s unclear when Spears left.

Interest in the night has resurfaced after Casandra “Cassie” Ventura referenced it during her testimony in Combs’ ongoing legal case. Ventura recalled that her relationship with Combs began around that time, while celebrating her 21st birthday in Las Vegas. “Sean was there, and he brought Dallas Austin, Britney Spears. I think those were the two people that stand out to me,” she said in court.

Two days later, on September 9, Spears took the stage at the VMAs to perform “Gimme More.” Billed as her comeback performance, it was widely panned for its lack of energy, poor choreography, and lip-syncing mishaps.

In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears reflected on the night, writing that “nothing was going right” before her performance. “There was a problem with my costume and with my hair extensions. I hadn’t slept the night before. I was dizzy,” she recalled.

Adding to her emotional state, Spears also had an unexpected backstage encounter with her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake. “It had been a while since I’d seen him,” she wrote. “I couldn’t believe I was going to have to go out onstage feeling the way I felt.”

At the time, Spears was under intense public scrutiny following her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of high-profile personal struggles, including the infamous head-shaving incident months earlier.