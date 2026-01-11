Brooklyn Beckham instructs his parents Sir David and Victoria Beckham to only ‘contact him through his lawyers’

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly instructed his parents, Sir David and Victoria Beckham, to communicate with him only through legal representatives, marking a significant escalation in the family rift that has unfolded over the past year. According to reports, the 26-year-old actor and photographer issued a formal notice late last summer asking that any future correspondence be routed through lawyers and that his parents refrain from tagging him or attempting communication via social media.

This move became public months after visible signs of distancing emerged. Brooklyn did not attend his father’s 50th birthday celebrations, an absence widely viewed as confirmation of tension. Shortly after, he is said to have blocked his parents and his brothers, Romeo and Cruz, on Instagram. The blocking reportedly came just days after Victoria liked one of his posts — an action tabloids claimed was seen as breaching the terms of the legal instruction.

A source quoted by Metro said, “She can’t understand why Brooklyn would make the decision to block her, David, and his brothers. Cruz and Romeo are just as hurt by it and it feels like Brooklyn has truly cut them out of his life.” In late December, Victoria reportedly attempted to signal reconciliation by engaging with Brooklyn’s posts, while over the New Year, Sir David shared a photograph of himself with his eldest son and wrote, “I love you all so much,” which Victoria reshared with a heart emoji. The gestures were reportedly rejected.

Media reports also claim the cease-and-desist letter stemmed in part from Brooklyn’s frustration that outreach attempts were being made publicly, rather than through private channels. A source told The Sun, “People think Brooklyn was just being truculent when he blocked his parents. The reality is that he issued them with a letter at the end of last summer, asking for any correspondence to go via lawyers only, and wanted to try and make amends privately, not publicly.” Another source told the Mail that Sir David “was told to speak to them via Schillings. That was the only way for them to communicate.”

The reports add that Brooklyn pushed back against suggestions that he was under the “control” of his wife, Nicola Peltz, insisting through intermediaries that the decisions were his own. Despite the legal distancing, Brooklyn is said to remain in contact with his grandparents — David and Sandra Beckham on his father’s side, and Anthony and Jackie Adams on his mother’s. A source explained, “Brooklyn absolutely adores them, and knows how much pain this is causing everyone. So he reached out in his own time, but tried to keep it low-key so as not to drag them into it.”

Speculation regarding the origins of the family tension goes back to Brooklyn and Nicola’s 2022 wedding, when reports surfaced that Nicola opted not to wear a Victoria Beckham design for the ceremony. Additional rumours circulated in 2025 suggesting discord linked to relationships and social dynamics, though none has been officially addressed by the family. Brooklyn has remained absent from several major milestones in his father’s life including his 50th birthday celebrations, his knighthood ceremony, and his induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s class of 2025. His attendance at the upcoming unveiling remains uncertain despite living in Los Angeles.

Those close to the family insist efforts toward reconciliation will continue quietly. “David and Victoria will never give up trying to secure a reconciliation between them and their son,” one insider told the Mirror. “Nothing will change that. He will always be their son, and they are not going to stop putting on record their feelings.” Another source added, “If there is going to be any reconciliation, it will be away from prying eyes and must be done privately.”