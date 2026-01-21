Brooklyn Beckham rejects reconciliation with his parents as he accuses Victoria and David Beckham of trying to ruin his marriage

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has said he does not want to reconcile with his famous parents, former football star David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, confirming a long-rumoured breakdown in their relationship.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Monday, Peltz Beckham accused his parents of trying to “ruin” his marriage to American actress and billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz, the daughter of businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family,” Peltz Beckham wrote, adding that his parents have been “trying endlessly to ruin” his relationship with his wife since before their wedding in 2022. He adopted the double-barrelled surname Peltz Beckham following the marriage.

“I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he wrote to his 16.3 million followers in a lengthy statement posted across six Instagram stories.

Rumours of a feud between the Beckhams and their eldest son have circulated for years, with tabloids frequently publishing headlines about the alleged dispute.

In his statement, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham pointed to several incidents that he said contributed to the rift.

“My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress,” he wrote.

Nicola Peltz eventually wore a Valentino haute couture gown with a square neckline and a dramatic train. Her stylist later described the process as the “ultimate couture experience,” which required several trips to the fashion house’s headquarters in Rome.

Victoria Beckham launched her fashion brand in 2008 and has since showcased collections at London, New York and Paris Fashion Weeks.

Peltz Beckham also claimed that his mother “went so far as to call me ‘evil’” after he and Nicola chose to seat his nanny and Nicola’s grandmother at their wedding table because both women had lost their husbands.

He further alleged that his mother “hijacked” his first dance with his wife.

“I was called to the stage where my first dance with my wife was supposed to happen,” he wrote. “Instead my mum was waiting to dance with me.”

“My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one,” he added.

Despite the tensions, Peltz Beckham said he and his wife travelled to London for his father’s birthday but were left waiting in their hotel room for days while trying to arrange time together. He claimed his father “refused” to see him unless it was at a large birthday party “with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner.”

“When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn’t invited,” he wrote. “Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all.”

Addressing speculation that his wife controls him, Peltz Beckham rejected the claim, saying, “The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life.”

“I grew up with overwhelming anxiety,” he added. “For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared.”