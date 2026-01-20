Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has said he does not want to reconcile with his famous parents, former football star David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, confirming a long-rumoured breakdown in their relationship

In a statement shared on Instagram on Monday, Peltz Beckham accused his parents of trying to “ruin” his marriage to American actress and billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz, the daughter of businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family,” Peltz Beckham wrote, adding that his parents have been “trying endlessly to ruin” his relationship with his wife since before their wedding in 2022. He adopted the double-barrelled surname Peltz Beckham following the marriage.

Brooklyn Beckham rejects reconciliation with his parents as he accuses Victoria and David Beckham of trying to ruin his marriage, humiliating him and causing him crippling anxiety

“I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he wrote to his 16.3 million followers in a lengthy statement posted across six Instagram stories.

Rumours of a feud between the Beckhams and their eldest son have circulated for years, with tabloids frequently publishing headlines about the alleged dispute.

In his statement, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham pointed to several incidents that he said contributed to the rift.