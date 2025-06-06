Brother confesses to murdering sister



A chilling discovery has rocked the community of Nkohlakalo, near White River, as the remains of 44-year-old Sibongile Precious Nkosi were exhumed from a shallow grave under a mango tree at her family home on June 5, 2025.





Her 30-year-old brother, Mluleki Nkosi, confessed to murdering her after a heated domestic altercation on May 29, 2024, and burying her body at their homestead.





Sibongile, described by family as a caring sister, had been missing since May 2024. Her disappearance went unreported until community members confronted Mluleki, prompting his confession.





Mpumalanga police, supported by a forensic team, recovered the remains, which are undergoing DNA testing to confirm identity. Mluleki was arrested on June 3, 2025, and appeared in the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court two days later, facing murder charges.





Vusimuzi Nkosi, a sibling residing in Gauteng, expressed heartbreak and disbelief, stating, “She looked after him. How could he do this?”





The case, another grim statistic in South Africa’s femicide crisis, has left the South Africans reeling. Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi praised the community’s vigilance, which led to the breakthrough. The investigation continues as authorities seek to uncover the full circumstances of this tragic loss.