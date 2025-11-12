BROTHERS CHARGED WITH SOUTH AFRICAN RAPPER’S MURDER AFTER EXTRADITION





TWO brothers have been charged with the murder of South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as “AKA”, following their extradition from neighbouring Eswatini.





Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were brought back to the country after the failure of a lengthy legal attempt to block their return.





Forbes, an award-winning hip-hop artist, was killed outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban in 2023 along with his close friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.





South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world but this shooting shocked the country.



The brothers have also been charged with Motsoane’s murder and will appear alongside five other accused already in custody when the trial begins. They also face charges of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, among others. They have not yet commented on the charges.





The pair arrived at Durban’s international airport on Tuesday under heavy police guard, with their hands and feet shackled.



At the time of his murder, Forbes had been in Durban to perform during his birthday celebrations.





Police described the attack on the two men as a coordinated hit. While it is believed that Forbes was the only target and Motsoane was an unintended victim, the motive remains unclear.





The authorities believe that one of the Ndimande brothers was “maybe one of [those who] pulled the trigger and shot AKA,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe told local broadcaster eNCA on Tuesday.





The rapper’s father Tony told local broadcasters that he was pleased with the progress in the case but still had questions over who ordered his son’s murder and the motive.





His mother Lynn posted an image of her and her son on Instagram alongside the caption: “This South African air is suffocating today … I cannot breathe”.



Forbes was one of South Africa’s most celebrated hip-hop artists after releasing three solo albums.





He is also known for his collaborations with other performers, including Nigeria’s Burna Boy.



The Ndimande brothers will return to court on November 25 for a bail hearing.



The case against their co-accused will resume in the high court in Durban next year.



BBC