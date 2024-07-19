Bruce Mwape banned from private contact with Zambia players at Olympics



Bruce Mwape will not be allowed ­private contact with any of his ­players at the Olympic Games in Paris but the coach of Zambia’s women’s football team has eventually been granted a visa despite an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against him.



Fifa is still investigating claims that Mwape rubbed his hands over the chest of a player after a ­training ­session at last year’s World Cup in New Zealand. The Guardian also revealed in May that he was accused of ­intentionally touching a Fifa ­contractor’s breast at the same ­tournament. It has been revealed that before the World Cup Mwape – who has previously denied the ­accusations – was the subject of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by a number of players in the squad that had been referred to world ­football’s ­governing body by the Zambian Football ­Association (FAZ).



The International Olympic ­Committee said at the time that it “will be following the outcome of this case closely, for ­consideration with respect to the Olympic Games”, with Mwape having led ­Zambia to ­qualification last year after ­continuing in his post despite being under investigation. It is understood he was initially denied a visa to enter France before the decision was later reversed, with strict conditions imposed on the 64-year-old. They are believed to include stipulations that he will not have private contact with any of the players and that any one-on-one meeting must be conducted in an open place.



The Fifa contractor who alleged that Mwape touched her breast said she was “bitterly disappointed” with the decision to allow him to coach at the Olympics. “He should have gone years ago,” she added.



It is understood that Mwape’s application was initially rejected under strict French laws that do not allow those accused of sexual crimes to be granted a visa. The FAZ is said to have insisted that it was too late to replace Mwape – who arrived in France last week, 48 hours after the rest of his squad – after his application was turned down a few days before he was due to travel.



The FAZ did not respond to ­questions from the Guardian but a spokesperson for the IOC said that “appropriate measures have been put in place by the international federation concerned and agreed with the NOC [National Olympic Committee]”.



Source the Guardian