Bruno Fernandes reveals the club wanted him to leave for Saudi Arabia in the summer

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has claimed that the club wanted him to leave for Saudi Arabia in the summer.

The Portuguese midfielder, 31, was strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia during the latest transfer window. An £80million offer from Al-Hilal was tabled during United’s post-season tour in May, but he rejected the offer.

In a bombshell new interview given to Portuguese outlet Canal 11, the United captain opened up on Al-Hilal’s pursuit in the summer and how he was left saddened by the fact Manchester were keen for him to move on.

Fernandes, who revealed he spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo about a potential switch to Saudi Arabia, said: ‘Manchester United wanted me to leave, I have that in my head.

‘I think they didn’t have the courage because Ruben Amorim wanted me here, but from the club’s side, I felt that if I left, it wouldn’t be so bad.

‘Cristiano advised me, but the final decision always rested with me. I decided to stay because I genuinely love the club, but loyalty isn’t as well regarded as it once was.’

The issue of loyalty isn’t viewed the same way it used to be,’ he said.

‘I could have left in the last transfer window and I would have earned much more money. I was going to leave a season ago – I won’t say where – but I would have won many trophies that season.

‘I decided to stay, also because of family reasons, but because I genuinely love the club.

‘The conversation with the manager also made me stay. But, from the club’s side, I felt a bit like, “if you leave, it’s not so bad for us.” It hurts me a bit. More than hurting, it makes me sad because I’m a player who [there is] nothing to criticise. I’m always available, I always play, good or bad. I give my all.

‘Then, you see things around you, players who don’t value the club as much and don’t defend the club as much… that makes you sad.’

He added: ‘If one day I have to play in Saudi Arabia, I’ll play in Saudi Arabia.’

‘My lifestyle will change, my children’s lives will be sunny, after six years in Manchester with cold and rain, I’ll be playing in a growing league, with renowned players.

‘I could have left like many people do and said: “I want to leave, I don’t want to train, I just want to leave for 20 or 30 million, so they pay me more on the other side.” But I never did that.

‘I never felt in a position to do it, because I felt that the empathy and affection I had for the club were the same.

‘But it gets to a point where, for them, money is more important than anything. The club wanted me to go, I have that in my head.

‘I told the directors that, but I think they didn’t have the courage to make that decision, because the manager wanted me. If I had said I wanted to leave, they would have let me go.’

The Portuguese has racked up 11 goal contributions in 16 Premier League games this season, and he was again on target in the 4-4 draw with Bournemouth on Monday.