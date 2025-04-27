Buffalo City cancels Omotoso’s crusade after public outrage



Buffalo City Metro has scrapped televangelist Timothy Omotoso’s planned crusade at Orient Theatre, citing public outrage over his rape and human trafficking acquittal.



Mayor Princess Faku on April 24 barred Omotoso’s Jesus Dominion International church from all municipal venues.



Omotoso was cleared by the Gqeberha High Court on April 21 due to what it called a weak NPA case, sparking backlash from survivors like Cheryl Zondi and groups like the EFF. The NPA may appeal, and three Chapter 9 bodies are investigating. Omotoso could also face deportation.



“This is about community safety,” said activist Nosipho Mthembu, as anger mounts over the gap between court rulings and public calls for justice.