BUILT IN CHAWAMA: WHY Morgan Muunda CONTINUES TO WIN COMMUNITY TRUST



By Staff Reporter



In the crowded and competitive political landscape of Chawama Constituency, one name continues to echo from the streets of John Howard to the compounds and markets across the constituency — Morgan Muunda, popularly known by residents as “Big Machine” and “Muntu wa Bantu.”





Yesterday’s endorsement by officials from John Howard Ward 3 was not just another political gathering.



It was a reflection of a relationship that has existed for years between Muunda and the people of Chawama — long before campaign season conversations and parliamentary ambitions began dominating the political atmosphere.





Ward officials openly endorsed Muunda as their preferred candidate for the 2026 General Elections under the United Party for National Development banner, describing him as a leader who has remained accessible, dependable, and deeply connected to the grassroots.





What stood out during the interaction meeting was not merely the endorsement itself, but the emotional attachment many residents and party structures appear to have towards Muunda. In Chawama, many do not see him as a seasonal politician who appears when elections approach. To many locals, he is already part of the constituency’s social and developmental fabric.





For years, Morgan Muunda has maintained a visible presence in the community, interacting with residents during difficult and ordinary times alike.



Whether during periods of flooding, water challenges, youth struggles, or community mobilization activities, his name has consistently surfaced among those associated with practical community engagement.

This is why supporters describe him as “built in Chawama.”





Unlike individuals who discover political ambition overnight, Muunda’s supporters argue that leadership has always been part of his character.





His political identity is being shaped from years of grassroots interaction, community mobilization, and development-centered thinking.



During yesterday’s engagement, Muunda thanked the ward leadership for the confidence shown in him and reaffirmed his commitment to uplifting the lives of Chawama residents through practical development initiatives.





He highlighted some of the projects already being pushed within communities, including efforts aimed at improving access to clean water through borehole initiatives, addressing drainage systems, and responding to other pressing community challenges affecting residents..





For many residents, these initiatives represent more than politics. They symbolize presence, consistency, and visibility.



In many parts of Chawama, leadership is often judged less by speeches and more by physical presence within communities. That is where the “Big Machine” narrative surrounding Morgan Muunda continues gaining momentum.





His supporters believe his strength lies in his ability to connect with ordinary people — marketeers, youths, women, and vulnerable families — while maintaining strong relationships with party structures on the ground.



The endorsement by John Howard Ward 3 officials may therefore signal more than internal party support.





It may represent the early consolidation of grassroots influence ahead of what is expected to become a highly contested parliamentary race in Chawama.



As the road to 2026 slowly takes shape, one thing appears increasingly clear:





Morgan Muunda is positioning himself not simply as an aspiring candidate, but as a familiar face whose political story is already intertwined with the daily realities of Chawama residents.



To his supporters, he is not just chasing leadership.



His leadership grew from the community itself.



10/05/26