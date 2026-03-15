Bullets, broadcasts, and breaking barriers: The Story of Maureen Nkandu



FEW can discuss excellence in journalism without mentioning the highly accomplished Maureen Nkandu, a veteran Zambian and global journalist who has consistently flown the Zambian flag high while showcasing Africa on the world stage through compelling narratives from a pan-African perspective.





Having begun her broadcasting career at 18, Maureen became a household name, and many viewers who watched the 19:00 hrs news on ZNBC in the 1980s and 90s recall the thrill of seeing the talented and eloquent young Maureen on their television screens.



Some jokingly say they tuned in solely to admire her captivating beauty and listen to her fluent English accent, often without understanding a word of her broadcast. During her tenure at ZNBC, she won several broadcasting awards.





Maureen’s passion for her profession, sharp intellect, and talent propelled her to great heights, leading to positions at world-renowned media institutions, including the SABC in South Africa, where she established herself as an expert on African issues through her extensive coverage of regional developments.





She subsequently spent seven years at the BBC World Service in London, serving as lead presenter and senior producer of the then flagship radio programme Focus on Africa.





She has also held senior roles in strategic communications over the past 18 years for global multinationals, including in the United Nations system, the World Bank, and the African Union, among others.



What distinguishes Maureen Nkandu is that she is the first female Zambian journalist, if not the only one, to have extensively reported from war zones and civil conflicts, mainly in African countries.



Maureen shared with Kalemba in an interview her hair-raising, life-threatening experiences of how, in the late 1990s and early 2000s, she challenged the idea that a married woman with young children should not wear bulletproof vests and helmets, or go around with a camera, notebook, and pen to report from dangerous battle zones, willing to risk more than most because of her passionate dedication to her chosen profession.





She was sent to East Africa after Al-Qaeda bombed the US embassies in Tanzania and Nairobi.



She covered elections across all regions of the continent, mentoring and training journalists in the process.



In one incident in December 1998, Maureen recounts how her TV crew was abducted, beaten, and robbed of money and valuables during the height of the conflict in the DRC.





“I was almost raped by Congolese soldiers under the regime of former president Laurent Kabila, only saved by my cameraman, who pleaded for mercy. We were even thrown in jail at the army headquarters in Kinshasa on false espionage charges. They told us we would be summarily executed. A lot of prayer, begging paying our way with a few hundred dollars, and my cameraman’s expensive wristwatch helped us get out of jail,” she shared.





Maureen also recounted a chilling experience in May 2000, of how she and her crew narrowly escaped death from Sierra Leone’s Revolutionary United Front (RUF rebels) in a town called Makeni, just days before 432 Zambian peacekeepers serving under the UN Mission in Sierra Leone (UNAMSIL) were ambushed, surrounded, and disarmed by the RUF.





Sadly, four of the Zambian peacekeepers lost their lives.



“I was nominated by the SABC for the International Women’s Media Foundation Courage in Journalism Award for exposing the harsh truths of geopolitical conflict in the DRC, Sierra Leone, and other African countries. It didn’t feel frightening during the experience, though.”





She says she was determined to ensure that what was happening in Africa was reported from an African perspective. This stemmed from her Master’s thesis in journalism, which examined in depth how Western media covers developments in Africa.





“I had to tell a different but truthful story because much of what we see or read is told from a biased Western or Eastern viewpoint. After that, and having reported from countries such as Burundi and Rwanda, Guinea Conakry, and Côte d’Ivoire, I decided never to go to war again. I suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder because of the many atrocities I saw and experienced. I went back to reading the news on SABC TV.”





Being a female African journalist among renowned international correspondents for CNN, Reuters, AFP, and others presented a significant challenge for Nkandu.



“We competed for the same stories and sources, often trying to outsmart each other. Sometimes we worked together as a team, especially in dangerous war zones. However, when competition grew fierce, some attempted to undermine me. My intellectual firepower and authority on the issues should not be underestimated. Although I appeared soft and gentle, I was hardened inside and possessed a feisty, lethal edge that I used to defend myself and secure the exclusive stories they couldn’t access.”





“It has never been easy for female journalists, whether in the field or the newsroom. I had to prove I could perform their roles just as well, if not better. As a result, I was headhunted by the BBC in London,” she said.



Working for the BBC World Service was a major achievement for Maureen, as it allowed her to build on her strong foundation as a journalist.





The experience deepened her understanding of complex global social, political, and economic issues and refined her storytelling abilities.



This passion drove her to pursue a career in international development and relations at leading multilateral organisations.



She has interviewed, wined and dined with, written speeches for, and worked under influential political and business leaders.





She has also served as a spokesperson for multilateral and international NGOs and has led strategic communications at regional, continental, and global levels. “I am a true believer in multilateralism, ” she says.





At the same time, Maureen has also worked among the downtrodden, the abused, and the struggling masses, helping to tell their stories to the world.





“Don’t say that my family is not impoverished because we do not eat cornflakes and toast for breakfast, but rather sweet potatoes and tea. Nor are we poor because we sit on the floor and share meals from the same plates, using our hands instead of cutlery. No, we are not impoverished. This is our rich African heritage, and we respect it.”





“These are the kinds of stories I want the world to know about Africa. We have highly accomplished women and young people who are multi-millionaires, running corporations and businesses, lifting hundreds of thousands out of poverty. There are many factual and inspiring stories about contemporary Africa that deserve to be told, stories that do not always depict doom and gloom.”





But it has not always been smooth sailing for Maureen. Her career has often taken her away from home, causing friction in her relationships.



She recalls that in earlier years, some people thought she was not a good wife because she was always away from home. They scoffed at the idea of her spouse changing nappies and taking care of the young ones, a chore primarily reserved for women in a traditional African setting. This, along with other issues, caused significant tension, and Maureen had to choose between her marriage and her career. She chose the latter.





“Sadly, the marriage had to go. Nothing mattered more to me than my children and my career, ” said Nkandu.



The 58 year old journalist told this reporter that leaving her young children in the care of others as she traveled abroad constantly broke her heart.





“I cried on the flight all the time. I had to manage domestic situations remotely, helping my children with their homework and reading bedtime stories on the phone. Away from Zambia for more than 33 years, Nkandu single-handedly raised her children in foreign lands while juggling a demanding, competitive career and lacking a strong social support network.





“It is the most difficult experience I have ever had in my life. I had to do it, though. As a single mother, I had to work hard to provide the comfortable, luxurious lifestyle I did for my children. Behind the glamour, polished and eloquent global appearance, ran a lot of pain and hurt. I longed to be with my children. I missed them so much that I always made sure the time spent with them was very rewarding. They grew up to be highly independent and responsible. The boys, now young men, having completed their university studies, cook, do their laundry, and manage all house chores with ease.”





“Their sister is married and progressing well in her career. It is a successful story that came with a lot of tears and sweat, but one I am profoundly proud of, ” she shared.





On the girlchild planning to become a journalist, Maureen has this to say:



“Journalism as we knew it has changed dramatically. The rise of numerous online media platforms in Zambia, many of them run by untrained or poorly trained individuals,has created a situation where political and business agendas often drive content. In the process, the ethics and professional standards that once defined this noble profession are steadily being eroded. Many important stories are poorly reported or not reported at all.”





“The rapid rise of artificial intelligence is also transforming journalism. Today, there are fast alternatives for writing, producing, and disseminating news content, which is changing the way information is created and consumed.





“Despite these challenges, I would still encourage young people to pursue the profession. However, there must be a wholesale investment in proper journalism training and in well-resourced media institutions if the profession is to maintain its credibility and value. Young journalists must also recognise that the profession generally does not pay well in most African countries. The hours are long, and the work demands many sacrifices, ” she advised.





“It is also unfortunate that young journalists today do not seek help or guidance, and when it is offered, they often decline it as some appear to be big-headed “know-it-alls” who resist correction even when they make serious mistakes.”



She says she learned a great deal from more experienced professionals, including the late Peter Mweemba, Mann Sichalwe, Margaret Phiri, Doris Mulenga, and others.





“I constantly sought their guidance and knowledge. I could not have made it without their mentorship, ” she said.



Maureen detailed her journalism work and other personal issues in her Autobiography, “Tried and Tested: My First Fifty Years” a bestseller in Zambia in 2017 /18 whose copies will be back on bookshelves soon.





So, what’s next for Maureen? She still works in international relations in Addis Ababa and, in her free time, runs online training courses under the F.M. Nkandu Media Institute, named after her late father, Faxon Misheck Nkandu, a renowned journalist.





What about politics? “Well, I am still quite ambivalent about politics in Zambia, although I am called daily to stand as an MP. My parents were never keen on me going that route; they discouraged me when I tried years ago, so let’s leave it to God’s guidance. Insha Allah.”https://kalemba.news/local/bullets-broadcasts-and-breaking-barriers-the-story-of-maureen-nkandu/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, March 13, 2026