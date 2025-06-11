Burkina Faso plans to Integrate Traditional Medicine Into Public Health System

Burkina Faso is taking steps to legally recognize the use of traditional medicine in it’s public health system.

The initiative, led in collaboration with the Minister of Health aims to establish a regulatory framework to formalize traditional medicine practices in hospitals and healthcare centers.

This move is part of the National Health Policy, focusing on restoring cultural identity tied to ancestral healing practices.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Kargougou, has also announced efforts to reduce prices of medicines and essential consumables to improve healthcare access.

Burkina Faso’s healthcare system faces significant challenges, with approximately reports claiming 3.6 million people are currently deprived of many sectors.

The report claim the above mentioned figure of citizens are deprived of access to health care due to armed conflict, economic adversity, and climate-related shocks.

The situation has lead the country to close 19% of health facilities and limited capacity in others.

There is not much of faith in traditional medicines as many rely on foreign produced ones.

Burkina Faso is however aiming to lead a charge for all Africans countries with the huge integration of herbal drugs