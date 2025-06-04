BUSHIRI SPEAKS OUT AS SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICIAN FACES FALLOUT OVER PRAYER VISIT TO MALAWI





By:MBC Digital



Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), The Jesus Nation, says it is not surprising to see some people being persecuted because of their association with his name in South Africa.





He made these remarks following the dismissal of the Secretary-General of the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party in South Africa, Floyd Shivambu, allegedly due to his attendance at a Good Friday prayer service held by Bushiri’s church in Malawi.





According to Bushiri’s spokesperson, Aubrey Kusakala, Shivambu did not come to Malawi to meet Bushiri personally but rather to participate in the prayer service at the church.





Currently, the MK party in South Africa has reassigned Shivambu to serve as a Member of Parliament for the party.



The South African government is seeking Bushiri’s extradition from Malawi, after he fled the country while on bail for charges he is facing there. The matter is currently before the High Court in Lilongwe.