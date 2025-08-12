Businessman, Findlay, sues UPND cadre Frank “Fimba Upoke” Zimba over drug trafficking allegations





Business executive, Harry Findlay, has taken the creator and owner of the “Fimba Upoke Dig” Facebook page, Frank Zimba, to the Lusaka High Court, seeking damages for defamatory remarks linking him and late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to drug trafficking.





According to Findlay’s statement of claim, Zimba published a video on July 28, 2025, titled “We are dealing with Mafia’s and a syndicate that want to paint HH black”, in which he allegedly made false and malicious statement.





The video, posted on a Facebook page with over 125,000 followers, allegedly depicted Findlay alongside two other individuals, including the late President Lungu.





Findlay claims Zimba accused him of being part of a “syndicate” and “mafia” involved in drug trafficking, and of using the presidential jet and diplomatic immunity to transport drugs internationally.





The remarks also allegedly linked Findlay to the death of the former Head of State, claiming it was intended to “cut off ties” in an ongoing drug investigation involving another suspect arrested in Spain.





The businessman further alleges that Zimba accused him and Lungu of plotting to use US $50 million to destabilise Zambia and interfere with the 2026 general elections.He also claims Zimba alleged that he persuaded Lungu’s family not to bury him in Zambia to conceal the circumstances of his death.



Findlay states that these statements have severely damaged his personal and professional reputation, exposed him to public scandal and ridicule, and caused the loss of business opportunities.





He says Zimba has refused to retract or apologise despite legal demands.





The plaintiff is seeking damages for libel, or alternatively, for malicious falsehood, along with aggravated damages.