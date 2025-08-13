Businesswoman jailed 5 years for shaving 6-year-old’s head!



A 23-year-old businesswoman has been sentenced to five years imprisonment for illegally shaving the head of a six-year old boy using a razor blade after she promised to give him sweets at her shop.





The court heard that the victim was initially with his friend at the woman’s shop but that the colleague fled as soon as he saw Naomi Chileshe shaving off the friend’s head with a razor blade.





Lusaka resident magistrate Crispin Hampungani said he needed to impose the minimum mandatory sentence on Naomi Chileshe because the crime she committed was very serious.





Through her lawyers, Chileshe, of Chawama, pleaded for leniency because she is a mother and a remorseful first offender, promising to be a better citizen.





“I have taken note of the mitigation, but I have taken note that what the accused did is a serious offence carrying a mandatory five years sentence.





“The child was assaulted by cutting his hair without the consent of the child or his parents for reasons best known to the accused and she hasn’t brought back the hair, she hasn’t explained the motive behind the action.

-Zambia Daily Mail