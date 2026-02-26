CAA CLARIFIES ON AIRCRAFT WRECKAGE WITH SCRAP DEALER



By Rachel Mumba



The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has clarified its position on the aircraft wreckage recently acquired by a scrap metal dealer in Kamanga Compound, Lusaka.





CAA Public Relations Manager Sepiso Zimba says the aircraft, a Dash 8 Q300 MSN 405, previously belonged to Proflight Zambia and was involved in a severe weather incident in November 2019 while flying from Livingstone.





Ms. Zimba has explained that during the flight, the aircraft was struck by lightning and hail, sustaining extensive damage beyond economic repair, though it landed safely at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.





Following a technical and safety review, Proflight decided to dispose of the aircraft in a controlled and regulated manner, under full oversight of the CAA.





The disposal process included deregistration of the aircraft, removal of all branding, draining of fuel, oil, and hydraulic fluids, removal of recoverable components, and proper handling of hazardous items such as batteries and oxygen bottles.





The aircraft shell was permanently rendered non-recoverable, in line with CAA regulatory requirements (Advisory Circular CAA/AIR/AC-016 Section 11.0).





The CAA emphasized that the selection of the buyer is the prerogative of the aircraft owner, with the Authority’s role limited to regulatory compliance and safety oversight.





It also noted that the aircraft’s presence in hangars had created operational congestion, affecting apron safety and efficiency, which led to the timely decommissioning.



