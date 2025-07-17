CABINET APPROVES MORE JOBS IN DIFFERENT FIELDS



Government will recruit more government workers in different fields starting this year.





According to the Green paper released by Chief Government Spokesperson Mweetwa, government will also continue with programmes such as social Cash transfer, cash for work among others aimed at alleviating challenges. This is in addition to the jobs that will be created.





Some taxes will be reduced in order to encourage participation stating that higher taxes lead to non compliance in terms of payments.





The more people pay taxes, the better compared to having a few paying huge taxes.





President Hakainde Hichilema called for a special cabinet meeting on the 11th of July, 2025 at which these policy decisions were made.