CABINET APPROVES THE DRAFT 2023 ZAMBIA EDUCATION CURRICULUM FRAMEWORK

Here are the highlights;

✅Cabinet has approved the Draft 2023 Zambia Education Curriculum Framework which proposes to restructure the education system.

✅This implies the commencement of Early Childhood Education at 3 years from 4 years, commencement of Primary Education at 6 from 7 years and increasing the duration of Secondary Education from 5 to 6 years.

✅This also paves way for the introduction of Advanced Levels at Secondary Education level; and reducing the duration of Degree courses from 4 to 3 years.

✅Other proposed measures include, reducing the eligibility entry age into Grade 1 from 7 to 6 years among other changes.

✅This is according to resolutions made by Cabinet at its 10th meeting on June 4, 2024.

✅At the same meeting, Cabinet also resolved to amend the Penal Code to strengthen Laws to prevent actions that incite, among others hatred, ridicule and division in the country.

✅The proposed change also includes the need to strengthen the punishment for the offence of discrimination and sectarianism as a deterrent to would-be offenders.

✅Cabinet further approved in principle the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to repeal the Defence Act.

✅This is to streamline legislation on the Defence Force and pave way for the repeal of the Zambia National Service Act to ensure conformity with Articles 192 and 197 of the Constitution of Zambia of 2016.

✅This is also meant to consolidate the mandate and functions of ZNS and merge the Defence Act with the ZNS Act.

✅The changes once in effect will operationalise Article 192 of the Constitution of Zambia, which provides that the Defence Force of Zambia shall consist of the Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force and Zambia National Service.

✅Furthermore, Cabinet has approved in principle the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to amend the Firearms Act of the Laws of Zambia to provide for the inclusion of provisions that will strengthen firearms licensing and regulatory mechanisms.

✅This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson CORNELIUS MWEETWA