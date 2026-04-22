Edgar Lungu’s Body Allegedly Moved to Unknown Location in South Africa

BREAKING | Lungu’s Body Allegedly Moved to Unknown Location in South Africa





A new and deeply sensitive development has emerged in the ongoing standoff surrounding the remains of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Family spokesperson Makebi Zulu has confirmed that the body of the late former Head of State has allegedly been removed from Two Mountains Funeral Parlour in South Africa and taken to an undisclosed location.

Speaking to Diamond News, Zulu stated that the removal was carried out by South African police in the company of unidentified individuals. He said the family has not been informed of the destination and currently does not know where the body has been taken.





“The body was moved… we do not know where it is,” he said, adding that further details would be provided as the situation becomes clearer.





The development introduces a new layer of uncertainty in a matter that has remained unresolved for months. Since Lungu’s death on June 5, 2025, his burial has been delayed due to an ongoing impasse between the family and the Zambian government over funeral arrangements and final rites.





The story is also being reported by PF-aligned KBNTV, though details remain limited and independently unverified at this stage.





This is a fast-moving situation with legal, diplomatic, and political implications likely to follow.



More updates to follow as information is confirmed.



© The People’s Brief | Staff Reporter