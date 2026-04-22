President Hakainde Hichilema has retained Republican Vice President W.K Mutale Nalumango as UPND vice president

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA RETAINS NALUMANGO AS UPND VICE PRESIDENT



President Hakainde Hichilema has retained Vice President Mutale Nalumango as the United Party for National Development (UPND) Vice President following the party’s General Assembly held last week.





The appointment of Mrs Nalumango is contained in a letter dated April 21, 2026, signed by President Hichilema.





“Please be advised that by virtue of powers conferred on me by Article 56(4) of the UPND party constitution, you are hereby appointed to the position of Vice President of the party,” the letter reads in part.





President Hichilema expressed confidence that Mrs Nalumango will continue to serve the interests of the party and the people of Zambia diligently and prudently.





“On behalf of the party, I wish to congratulate you for this well-deserved appointment,” President Hichilema said.



UPND Media Team

W.K Mutale-Nalumango writes:

I wish to express my sincere gratitude to Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia for the confidence placed in me through this appointment to the position of Vice President. It is an honour I accept with deep humility and a strong sense of responsibility.





I am committed to serving with dedication, integrity, and respect for the values that guide our collective mission.

This appointment strengthens my resolve to work collaboratively, uphold the trust that has been extended to me, and contribute meaningfully to the continued progress of our organisation and the people we serve.





Thank you for this opportunity to continue supporting our shared vision and goals.



Dr. W.K Mutale-Nalumango,

Vice President of the Republic of Zambia.