Body of Edgar Lungu has gone missing from a South African mortuary, a family source has confirmed with KBN TV

“LUNGU’S BODY ALLEGEDLY GOES MISSING” – MAKEBI
By Darius Choonya
The body of former President Edgar Lungu has allegedly gone missing in South Africa.
Family spokesperson Makebi Zulu has confirmed the development to Diamond News, saying the body of the late former President was moved from Two Mountains Funeral Parlour in South Africa by South African police and unidentified individuals to an unknown location.
Mr. Zulu has said the family does not know where the body has been taken and has promised to provide further details in due course.
Mr. Lungu died on June 5, 2025, in South Africa, and since his death, his body has not been buried due to an impasse between his family and the Zambian Government.
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There will be people who will believe this. It is a gimmick to tarnish the image of HH in the eyes and ears of superstitious Zambians who are the majority voters in Zambia. How can the body disappear when the family are the only ones who saw the ‘dead’ body? He is enjoying Jameson in ‘heaven.’
The family was not living with the body 24/7 and that is how it can be stolen. Just to answer your question
Stolen????? You can be better than that, pal! Use your brain!
Ba KBN are so shallow in their journalism it is hard to believe there are genuinely qualified men on their staff. Any credible news outlet would think twice before publishing such rubbish.
Who would want to steal the body? Where would they take it? With the high profile court case I would assume that reasonable measures were put in place to avoid any tampering with the body. There are only two possibilities if indeed the body has “disappeared”. Either the late former president’s family has moved it or the South African security apparatus has moved in for their own reasons with the full knowledge of the family.
KBN TV are not any better than Zambian Watchdog and Koswe. They practice gutter journalism.
If true, this is very sad but the truth of the matter is people have moved on and nothing will change with the Court proceedings, the JUDGMENT was handed in favour of the Government of the Republic of Zambia.
Was it even there in the Morgue, in the first place?
Kbn is losing credibility now. There is no difference between koswe and kbn
The South African government will give a concrete statement on this very important matter…this is not a matter which every Jim and Jackie can open his mouth make a comment.You recall that only the family were allowed to access the corpse according to the family.
Opposition strategy. . The lawyer went there a week ago probably to craft this.
If Nakacinda had not been caged, we would have heard ati HH has stolen ECL’s body!
Ba ZO you have replaced the original story which was credited to KBN TV.
What kind of journalism is this?
Edgar Chagwa Bolingo Lungu never died. He just took a James Hardley Chase move.