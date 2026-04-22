Body of Edgar Lungu has gone missing from a South African mortuary, a family source has confirmed with KBN TV

“LUNGU’S BODY ALLEGEDLY GOES MISSING” – MAKEBI



By Darius Choonya



The body of former President Edgar Lungu has allegedly gone missing in South Africa.





Family spokesperson Makebi Zulu has confirmed the development to Diamond News, saying the body of the late former President was moved from Two Mountains Funeral Parlour in South Africa by South African police and unidentified individuals to an unknown location.





Mr. Zulu has said the family does not know where the body has been taken and has promised to provide further details in due course.





Mr. Lungu died on June 5, 2025, in South Africa, and since his death, his body has not been buried due to an impasse between his family and the Zambian Government.



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