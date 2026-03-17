CABINET EXPANDS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S PROMISE TO BUILD UNIVERSITIES TO FIVE MORE PROVINCES



By: Sun Fm Tv Reporter



Government has approved the extension of business and operating hours, allowing selected businesses to operate 24 hours a day.





Minister of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa, revealed in a statement that Cabinet resolved that business houses, markets, and bus stations will now be permitted to operate 24 hours as part of efforts to transition the country toward a more inclusive, all-round economy.





In the statement, Mr. Mweetwa indicated that the Government believes the move will unlock new employment opportunities, increase productivity, and enhance competitiveness across various sectors of the economy.





He said Cabinet also noted the need for more supermarkets, markets, and transport hubs to adopt 24-hour operations in order to fully realise the benefits of the policy.





Mr. Mweetwa further announced that Cabinet has approved the extension of President Hakainde Hichilema’s promise to build a university in North-Western Province to include Eastern, Luapula, Northern, Southern, and Western provinces.





He said Cabinet emphasised the need to establish public universities in the five provinces to ensure that citizens can access university education within their own regions, stressing that education remains an equaliser.





The decisions were announced following the 3rd Cabinet Meeting held on Monday, 16 March 2026, chaired by President Hichilema at State House.