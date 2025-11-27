Caderism wouldn’t exist if HH wasn’t supporting it – Kalaba





By Martin Lubasi Lubasi



Citizens First (CF) president Harry Kalaba has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of supporting caderism.





Speaking on a radio program on Power FM radio station in Kabwe, Kalaba said this is the reason caderism had become rampant in the UPND.





He also took issue with the member of parliament for Bweengwa Michelo Kasauta, saying that the MP had announced that caderism was back, without being reprimanded by the President.



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/caderism-wouldnt-exist-if-hh-wasnt-supporting-it-kalaba/