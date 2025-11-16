CADRERISM SHOULD BE A THING OF THE PAST – SINKAMBA



OPPOSITION Green Party has condemned remarks by some members of the ruling party to bring back cadrerism, warning that such acts will bring division in the country.





Recently a video of UPND Monze Chairperson Michelo Kasauta made rounds, declaring that cadrerism is back and warned that the party will not ignore actions that threaten peace or President Hakainde Hichilema’s safety.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka, Party President, Peter Sinkamba said that if such a statement was uttered by the opposition, the law would have taken its course immediately.





“Since the Chingola incident, where some individuals acted in an unruly way, a lot of negative statements that are not in line with the law were spoken by the ruling party, but nothing was done,” said Mr. Sinkamba.





Mr. Sinkamba however noted that he does not condone the violent attacks that were witnessed in Chingola, stating that no one should ever go through that.



RCV