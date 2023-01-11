CAF APPOINTS CLIFFORD MULENGA AS CHAN COMMENTATOR

2007 CAF Young African Footballer of the Year Clifford Mulenga has been appointed as the co commentator at the 2023 CHAN tournament to be hosted by Algeria, which kicks off this Friday.

“Yes indeed I have been given a co commentator role. I will be based in Oran. I will do all the games in Oran,” Mulenga said.

The city of Oran will host a total number of 9 matches which mostly comprises of Group D and E fixtures, one Group C match, quarterfinals, Semifinals and third place finish.

REPORT: Jotham Kangele Mambwe , Zambian Soccer Magazine