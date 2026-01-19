CAF CONDEMNS UNACEPTABLE BEHAVIOUR OF PLAYERS AND OFFICIALS DURING TOTALENERGIES AFCON MOROCCO 2025 FINAL BETWEEN SENEGAL AND MOROCCO





The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) condemns the unacceptable behaviour of some players and officials during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat last night.





CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organizers.





CAF is reviewing all footage and will refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty.





