🚨 BREAKING: CAF INTRODUCES AFRICAN NATIONS LEAGUE — AFCON MOVES TO EVERY FOUR YEARS 🚨

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set to reshape African football with the launch of a brand-new African Nations League, an annual continental competition aimed at boosting competitiveness, development and regular high-level football across Africa.

⚽ How the African Nations League will work

The tournament will be played every year between September, October and November, fitting neatly into the FIFA international window.

Africa will be divided into regional groups (North, West, Central, East and Southern Africa) to reduce travel costs and player fatigue.

National teams will compete in league-style matches, earning promotion or facing relegation within their regional divisions.

The best-performing teams from each region will qualify for a final stage, where continental champions will be crowned.

🌍 Why CAF is introducing this competition

To give African national teams regular competitive matches, instead of relying mainly on friendlies.

To help develop smaller and emerging football nations through consistent, meaningful games.

To improve player exposure, rankings and scouting opportunities across the continent.

To strengthen Africa’s competitiveness on the global stage, including the World Cup.

🏆 Major change to AFCON

CAF has also confirmed that the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will now be held once every four years starting in 2028, aligning it with other major international tournaments.

This change aims to:

Reduce fixture congestion for players.

Increase the prestige and build-up of AFCON.

Allow better planning, infrastructure development and commercial growth.

📌 What this means for Africa

This new system is expected to modernise African football, create more balance between nations, improve standards, and give fans competitive matches every year, not just during AFCON tournaments.

African football is entering a new era — more games, more development, and more opportunities for every nation 🇿🇦🌍⚽