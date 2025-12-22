🚨 Breaking | CAF issues an official reprimand to the Algeria national team delegation ⛔🇩🇿





After reviewing CCTV footage at one of the team hotels, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) 🇲🇦⚽ issued a strong reprimand and an official warning to the Algeria national team delegation 🇩🇿, participating in the Africa Cup of Nations 🏆.





This came after one member of the Algerian 🇩🇿 delegation deliberately covered a photo of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco 🇲🇦, displayed in the hotel lobby, and removed the Moroccan flag 🇲🇦 from among the flags of the participating teams.





CAF stressed in its official correspondence the absolute necessity of respecting the symbols of the host country 🇲🇦, adhering to the values and ethics of fair sporting competition 🤝⚽, and keeping all political considerations completely away from football events.





CAF also called for an official investigation into the incident and demanded that appropriate measures be taken against those involved in this disgraceful act ⚠️❌.