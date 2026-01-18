 CAF President Patrice Motsepe Unveils Ambitious Vision for African Football: Promises Fairness, Unity, Bigger Prizes, Global Recognition, and More Exciting Competitions While Celebrating AFCON 2025’s Success





In a powerful press conference, Dr Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), outlined his vision for African football, addressing everything from fairness and credibility to exciting competitions and global recognition. Here’s what he said, in full detail.





⚖️ Fairness, Unity, and Equality Across Africa



Motsepe made it clear that under his leadership, every African country will be treated equally, no matter its size or football history. He emphasized that CAF is committed to dignity, fairness, and unity, ensuring that all nations have the same opportunities to succeed on and off the field.





He stressed that African football should bring people together, not divide them, and that every team, player, and fan should feel valued.





 Raising Standards and Credibility



CAF’s credibility, Motsepe explained, is built on transparency, accountability, and fairness. He promised to improve refereeing standards, including VAR technology, to make sure competitions are honest and respected worldwide.





He also said that CAF’s decisions will be more open and clear to avoid misunderstandings and to build trust among fans and nations.





⚡ Exciting Competitions and AFCON Success



The CAF President proudly called AFCON 2025 one of the most exciting tournaments in history. He praised the quality of the games, the energy of fans, and the efforts of host countries to make the tournament unforgettable.





He believes that African football can grow further if it delivers thrilling matches and unforgettable moments for supporters across the continent.





 Growing African Football Economically



Motsepe highlighted the importance of commercial growth. He explained that football must not only be fun to watch but also attract investment, sponsorships, and revenue that can be reinvested in African teams, stadiums, and grassroots football.





He also revealed plans to make the African Nations League highly rewarding, with prize money that could rival AFCON, giving national teams real incentives to perform at their best.





 Africa on the Global Stage



International football stars attending African tournaments, Motsepe said, are a sign of Africa’s growing influence. Their presence demonstrates that African football is gaining respect and recognition worldwide, and it encourages

players to dream big.



️ Hosting Opportunities for All Regions



Motsepe underlined that all regions of Africa should have the chance to host major tournaments, provided they have the right infrastructure and organization. He praised Morocco for setting a high standard in hospitality and facilities, saying it shows what African nations can achieve when they work together.





 Vision for the Future



More frequent competitive football: CAF plans to introduce regular competitions like the African Nations League to give national teams more high-level games.





Bigger prizes and rewards: More funding and prize money will help teams grow and develop their talent.



Unity and professionalism: African football will continue to raise its standards, with fairness and transparency at the core.





Global recognition: Africa is positioning itself as a major player in world football, attracting fans, sponsors, and international stars.





Dr Patrice Motsepe’s message is clear: African football is growing, uniting, and becoming stronger than ever. He is determined to make sure that every team, every player, and every fan across the continent can take pride in African football’s bright future.