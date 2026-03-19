CAF Should strip Morocco of her 1976 AFCON Title and hand to Guinea because Moroccan Players Left the pitch in their final group stage game to protest a refereeing decision.. Yes if you’re stripping that of SENEGAL two months after let’s start with that of Morocco which occurred 50 yrs ago ..❗❗





How Did Morocco Win her first AFCON???



Morocco won their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 1976. The tournament, held in Ethiopia, was decided by a final group stage match , rather than a single knockout match, with Morocco topping the group to win.



Final Stage Scenario: Morocco secured the title after drawing 1-1 with Guinea in their final game, finishing top of the table with five points, one ahead of Guinea.





Following the withdrawal of the title from Senegal under circumstances considered similar, it is now Guinean supporters who are stepping forward to call for a revision of a historical episode.





Through social media and various sports discussion forums, these supporters argue that the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations should be awarded to Guinea. They point to the final group stage game against Morocco, which was interrupted after the Moroccan team temporarily left the field to protest a referee decision, before returning to ultimately win the Title after a draw against Guinea..





According to these Guinean supporters, if CAF now applies retroactive sanctions for similar incidents, then the 1976 case should logically be reexamined.



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