CAF SUSPENDS SENEGAL COACH AFTER DRAMATIC AFCON FINAL PROTEST



By Staff reporter



MOROCCO,Rabat,Jan 19,Confederation of African Football (CAF) has suspended Senegal’s victorious head coach, Pape Thiaw, following dramatic scenes in the AFCON final against Morocco.





The suspension stems from the closing moments of yesterday Sunday’s final, when Thiaw instructed his players to walk off the pitch in protest against a last-minute penalty awarded to Morocco. The spot kick was later missed by Moroccan forward Brahim Díaz.





Senegal eventually went on to secure the title after midfielder Pape Gueye struck a decisive goal outside the box in the fourth minute of extra time, sealing a hard-fought victory despite the controversy.





CAF has yet to release full details of the length and terms of the suspension.-Namibia Daily News



Source – Football Connections