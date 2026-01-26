🚨 CAF Under Pressure After Referee Audio Leak From AFCON 2025 Final



The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is facing mounting pressure to take decisive action following the release of referee audio from the AFCON 2025 Final between Morocco and Senegal.





The leaked audio reveals that match referee Jean-Jacques Ndala briefly considered ending the match after Senegalese players walked off the pitch in protest following a late penalty awarded to Morocco after a VAR review.





The controversial decision sparked chaos inside the stadium, with Senegal’s players and technical staff expressing anger over what they described as a clear injustice. Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw later defended his team’s actions, stating that the walk-off was an emotional reaction to what they believed was a decisive and unfair call at a critical moment of the final.





The incident has drawn global attention. Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, strongly condemned the walk-off, emphasizing that abandoning the pitch and any form of disorder have no place in football, especially on the biggest continental stage.





CAF, in an official statement, denounced what it described as “unacceptable behavior” by players and officials during the match and confirmed that it is reviewing all available footage and audio recordings to determine possible disciplinary sanctions.





Meanwhile, Morocco has escalated the situation further, announcing plans to pursue legal action against CAF and FIFA, arguing that the walk-off disrupted the integrity of the final and may have unfairly influenced the outcome of the match.





As pressure intensifies from fans, football bodies, and national federations, CAF is now expected to deliver a ruling that could set a historic precedent for how protests, VAR controversies, and match abandonment are handled in African football.