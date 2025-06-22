CAF withdraws Kenya’s hosting rights for CHAN 2024 Group D

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has withdrawn Kenya’s hosting rights for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Group D due to inadequate training facilities.

Despite Kenya’s pledge to provide six training grounds and an additional pitch for referees, only a few venues were ready or near completion.



These included the Ulinzi Sports Complex, Kenya Police Sacco grounds, and two pitches at Kasarani.

As a result, Group D matches featuring Senegal, Congo, Sudan, and Nigeria have been relocated to Zanzibar, which is hosting some of the tournament’s matches.

Zanzibar’s Amaan Stadium has previously staged successful football events, including the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2024/25 Final.

The 2024 CHAN tournament is scheduled to take place from August 2 to 30, 2025, with Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda co-hosting the event.

While Kenya will host the final match at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Tanzania will host the opening match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, and Uganda will stage the third-place match at Mandela Stadium in Kampala.