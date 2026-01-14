CAF’s Appointment of Controversial Referee Dahane Beida For Morocco Vs Nigeria Clash Sparks Anxiety Among Nigerians





Dahane Beida, a Mauritanian referee, has been appointed to officiate the semifinal match between Morocco and Nigeria. It is essential to note that Beida was recently involved in a controversy where fans accused him of being partial in the Morocco game against Cameroon.





Specifically, he appeared to deny Cameroonians a penalty after forward Mbeumo was brought down in the box.





Moreover, a few months ago, he was also alleged to have favored Moroccan club RS Berkane to beat Simba of Tanzania in the Confederation Cup final. Beida also officiated the 2023 AFCON final in Abidjan, where Nigeria lost 2-1 to hosts Cote d’Ivoire.