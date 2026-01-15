CAF’s Disciplinary Committee has imposed a four-match suspension and a $20,000 fine on Samuel Eto’o

Samuel Eto’o suspended for four matches and hit with a heavy fine by CAF

The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has officially reacted to the decision handed down on January 14, 2026 by the Disciplinary Jury of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), following proceedings initiated against its president over incidents alleged to have occurred during the Morocco–Cameroon match.

In a statement released in Yaoundé, the country’s football governing body said it had taken note of Decision No. DC23312, which imposes a four-match suspension along with a fine of 20,000 US dollars. A sanction FECAFOOT considers severe and, above all, problematic in its form.

According to the Federation, the CAF decision is “devoid of any explicit reasoning,” a shortcoming it deems contrary to the basic principles of transparency and disciplinary justice. The Cameroonian body further argues that the expedited procedure leading to this sanction raises serious concerns with regard to the fundamental requirements of a fair trial.

In response, FECAFOOT announced that its president intends to exercise, within the prescribed deadlines and in accordance with the applicable regulations, all available avenues of appeal. This approach, it says, is fully in line with respect for the rules and institutions governing continental football.

In a firm yet measured tone, the Cameroon Football Federation reaffirmed its unwavering support for its president, while reiterating its commitment to a disciplinary justice system that is credible, fair, and respectful of the rights of all parties involved