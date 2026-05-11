CALIFORNIA GAS PRICES TOP $6.20 IN LOS ANGELES — RESIDENTS FORCED ONTO PUBLIC TRANSIT AS NEWSOM’S DEMOCRAT POLICIES CRUSH DRIVERS



Gas prices in Los Angeles have now surged past $6.20 per gallon, with pumps showing Regular at $6.49, Plus at $6.69, and Supreme at $6.89.





One commuter told ABC7: “There’s no way I could afford to drive into the city every day. I commute over 70 miles each way, and with the prices of gas, it’s impossible for me to keep up with that. There’s a cost-prohibitive nature to driving right now.”





Metrolink is seeing a major surge in ridership as a result, up over 8% in March. Their $15 day pass is now cheaper than filling up a tank for many long-distance commuters who travel an average of 36 miles each way.

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While gas is selling for $3.70 to $4.00 in Florida under the same national president, California is once again punishing its own residents with the highest prices in the nation thanks to Gavin Newsom and decades of Democrat rule — massive gas taxes, strict environmental regulations, special fuel blends, and green energy mandates that drive up costs at every level.





Californians are now being forced out of their cars and onto government-run public transportation.