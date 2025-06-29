CALLING THE NATION TO PRAYER AND RECONCILIATION- Hon Sunday Chanda

Hon Sunday Chanda, Kanchibiya MP, writes….



CALLING THE NATION TO PRAYER AND RECONCILIATION





As a nation, let us pause and pray for healing and reconciliation. The Lungu family deserves the space to grieve, to find closure, and to begin their journey toward healing.





Let us allow them to lay to rest their beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and nephew; surrounded by love, dignity, and the comforting presence of family.





Let each of us put ourselves in their shoes. No one feels the weight of this loss more deeply than they do in this moment. President Lungu belonged to them more before he belonged to Zambia.





This is not about politics. It is about our shared humanity. The late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu deserves to be laid to rest in peace and honour.





May compassion guide our words, our actions, and our hearts.