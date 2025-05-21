Calls for deportation of Phil Craig intensify over Cape independence advocacy



Political parties are urging the Department of Home Affairs to deport Phil Craig, leader of the Cape Independence Advocacy Group (CIAG) and the Referendum Party, over his vocal push for Western Cape secession.





The African Transformation Movement (ATM) and ActionSA have labeled Craig’s campaign a threat to national unity, with ATM leader Vuyo Zungula calling for his citizenship application to be denied. “Craig’s actions risk deepening poverty and inequality by undermining constitutional protections,” Zungula said.





A petition, “Keep South Africa Safe,” accusing Craig of sowing division, has garnered nearly 50,000 signatures. Craig, a British-born permanent resident who has lived in South Africa for over two decades, defends his advocacy as a constitutional right. Citing Sections 15, 16, and 235 of the Constitution, he argues his push for a referendum is protected under freedom of expression and self-determination clauses. “Cape independence is about democratic, non-racial governance and economic prosperity for all,” Craig told reporters, dismissing accusations of division.





He has criticized Home Affairs for delays in processing his citizenship, attributing it to bureaucratic inefficiencies. The controversy has escalated with Craig’s plans to seek international support, including a proposed April 2025 meeting with the Trump administration.





Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya condemned the move, stating, “Craig, a non-citizen, has no right to destabilize our nation.” Political analyst Sanet Solomon warned that such lobbying could undermine South Africa’s sovereignty.





Despite the Referendum Party’s modest 7,000 votes in the 2024 elections, Craig’s campaign continues to polarize. ActionSA’s Lerato Ngobeni called Craig’s secessionist agenda “evidence of poor character,” while social media critics have accused him of exploiting “white privilege.” Craig remains defiant, declaring, “The Western Cape is my home, and I’m not going anywhere.”





As tensions rise, Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber faces mounting pressure to act.