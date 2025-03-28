Cameron Diaz’s husband admits he ‘fears’ her

Benji Madden admitted he “fears” his famous wife Cameron Diaz as he made rare comments about their extremely private marriage.

The Good Charlotte rocker, 46, appeared on Thursday’s, March 27, episode of Rob Lowe’s SiriusXM podcast Literally!, alongside his twin brother Joel, 46, as they shared insights into their respective marriages.

Benji and Joel, who is married to The Simple Life star Nicole Richie, 43, both admitted that they “fear” their “strong” wives.

Benji added that they fear their partners “in the best way.”

Calling both Cameron, 52, and Nicole “queens”, Benji stated, “Go against my wife? Good luck. I don’t even need to get involved.”

The musician married Diaz in 2015. They share two children, daughter Raddix, 5, and son Cardinal, 1.

Joel added, “We all respect our wives. They are absolutely our counterparts and we all have a healthy fear of our wives.”

“You do not f**k with her,” Joel said about Richie. “That’s the queen.”

The conversation started when Lowe, 61, who’s married to Sheryl Berkoff, discussed their “strong” wives and their shared relationship values.

Benji said: “When you think about the powerful women that are just these forces of nature — I think all of our wives are interesting in the fact that they also don’t want to be with a pushover guy.”

“They still need a strong counterpart, but you have to also not have the ego,” he went on.

“I don’t know if I ever thought someone could keep me,” Joel added.

“I don’t know how I felt about it. I was a relationship guy, but then I met Nicole, and she absolutely runs the show — but we are partners.”

“There’s aspects that I run, but there’s a whole part of my life that would not work if she wasn’t there running it. And she gave me a way deeper, richer life because of the aspects of my life that she oversees, she runs, and vice versa. We work together, but she’s strong. I respect her and fear her a little bit.”

Benji then shared that when he met Cameron he felt the world had finally shifted into place.

Joel then clarified his prior statement, saying, “Fear is strong, ’cause it sounds almost, like, abusive.”

He added that Nicole is “sharp” and “strong.”

Lowe added, “They’re formidable. You don’t wanna f**k with them. I want no part of running afoul of any of our three wives.”

Joel married Richie in 2010. They share two children, daughter Harlow, 17, and son Sparrow, 15.