BREAKING!!! CAMEROON IS INTO THE QUARTERFINALS OF AFCON 2025!!! The Indomitable Lions have eliminated South Africa on a 2-1 scoreline.

The Bafana Bafana had a strong start but failed to capitalize on sloppy defending by Cameroon. Gradually the Lions grew into the game and in the 34th minute, Tchamadeu got at the end of a deflected shot and curled it past Ronwen!

In the second half, Cameroon only grew stronger into the game. Nagida’s fine cross met the head of Christian Kofane in the 47th minute, who stirred it brilliantly past Ronwen for 2-0.

South Africa got a late goal through Makgopa but Cameroon held on to get the 2-1 win.

Next up for Cameroon are hosts Morocco in the quarterfinals !

Ade Divine