Cameroon : Marc Brys received his AFCON 2025 bonuses, while David Pagou got €0!!!





Reason? Brys was dismissed by the Cameroonian Football Federation, but the Ministry of Sports is responsible for the recruitment and dismissal of national team coaches.





Since the Ministry never officially terminated his contract, Brys is reportedly still receiving his salary, estimated between €44,000 and €66,000.





Meanwhile, David Pagou has not received any bonus or salary because he does not have a contract with the Ministry. (RMCsport).