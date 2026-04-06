Cameroon’s President Paul Biya appoints his son, Franck Emmanuel Biya, as his Vice President

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya has reportedly appointed his son, Franck Emmanuel Biya, as his Vice President of the Republic and the Head of the Armed Forces.

The appointment, confirmed in an official decree dated April 4, 2026, also names Franck Biya as Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Defence, positioning him at the heart of Cameroon’s security structure.

The document states: “Mr Franck Emmanuel BIYA is appointed Vice President of the Republic of Cameroon.”

It further adds: “Mr Franck Emmanuel BIYA is appointed Head of the Armed Forces.”

Expanding his role, the decree notes: “The Vice President of the Republic, Mr Franck Emmanuel BIYA, is also appointed Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Cameroon.”

Citing constitutional provisions and defence laws, the presidency said the appointments were made in line with “service requirements,” adding that the decree “shall be registered, published according to the procedure of urgency, and inserted in the Official Gazette.”

The new development comes just months after Biya, 92, was sworn in for an unprecedented eighth term in office after a contested election that sparked nationwide protests and drew international scrutiny.

Biya secured 54 percent of the vote in the election, defeating opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who polled 35 percent. Tchiroma Bakary has rejected the outcome, insisting he was the rightful winner and accusing authorities of electoral fraud, claims the government denies.

He described the election as “satisfactory” and commended the electoral body for its conduct, while congratulating security forces for containing the demonstrations without addressing allegations of excessive force.

The Constitutional Council dismissed multiple petitions challenging the results, citing insufficient evidence or lack of jurisdiction.

Biya, who has ruled Cameroon since 1982 after succeeding former president Ahmadou Ahidjo, now faces renewed criticism from opponents who accuse him of tightening his grip on power through both political and military channels.