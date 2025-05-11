Cam’ron is on the hunt for the cousin Kanye West admitted to molesting when he was younger, with the hope he can interview him for his YouTube channel.

As previously reported, Ye made the shocking confession in a post to X last month along with a song where he discusses the ordeal. “COUSINS” finds Ye talking about finding gay magazines in his mom’s closet and reenacting what he saw with his younger cousin.

On a new episode of his Talk With Flee show, Killa revisited his prior comments about the situation (where he said he feels the confession was simply a ploy for album sales), then shared his desire to talk with the unnamed relative.

“So Kanye was talking about– he did a record and his cousin’s in jail doing life for a murder or something like that,” Cam said. “I’m actually trying to find the cousin. I want to interview him, so anybody who knows this cousin that he’s talking about and what jail he’s in, we’re willing to go to the jail to do the interview with the cousin who’s been molested [and] doing life right now.

“We’re actually on the hunt to find him personally at this moment to find out exactly if what Kanye did him lead to him being in this situation right now. ‘Cause Kanye said this is potentially why he could be doing life in jail, because he molested his younger cousin.”

“N-ggas be conveniently gay. It’s like, ‘Yo let’s be gay now for a little while ‘cause it’s poppin. So now let’s talk about when I was gay one time,’” Cam’ron originally quipped in his reaction to Kanye’s confession.

“Kanye been in the public eye for at least going on 20 years if not longer, and now you gay or had gay acts? Shit ain’t working,” Cam continued. “Everything he got going on ain’t seem to be working. He was Hitler last month, then he was KKK about three weeks ago and now he molested his cousin and he gonna do a song about it. It’s just too convenient.”

Cam also shared similar sentiments about Ye a few years back amid a period of one of the latter’s many social media outbursts.

During a 2023 interview with All The Smoke co-hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, he was asked to share the first thoughts that come to mind when he hears the name “Kanye West.”

“Kanye, he play crazy with who he wanna play crazy with, you know what I’m saying? That n-gga’s crazy when it’s convenient,” he said, prompting laughs from the former NBA duo, with Jackson saying he “agrees wholeheartedly.”

Cam furthered his argument by saying that he himself has never encountered the side of Kanye’s personality that often causes controversy.