BREAKING: Canada’s Carney declares nation will NEVER join Trump’s Iran war



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stood before Parliament on Tuesday and delivered an unambiguous declaration: Canada is not part of the American and Israeli military campaign against Iran, and it never will be.





Carney made the statement during Question Period after facing mounting criticism for skipping a parliamentary debate on the Iran conflict the day before. Opposition members from multiple parties had grown increasingly frustrated with what they described as a lack of transparency from the prime minister on one of the most consequential foreign policy moments in recent memory.





“Canada’s stance is clear,” Carney told the House of Commons. “Canada supports the necessity to prevent Iran’s nuclear program and the export of terrorism. Canada is not participating in the United States and Israeli offensive and will never participate in it.”





The declaration came after days of mixed signals from Carney’s office. While he had initially voiced support for the airstrikes as a measure to prevent Iranian nuclear advancement, he later acknowledged that backing “with regret,” citing violations of international law in how the U.S. and Israel launched the campaign. That inconsistency drew fire from across the political spectrum.





Carney confirmed he had spoken with G7 leaders, including President Trump, and said allied nations are working toward a shared position on de-escalation. He also noted a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, with both leaders emphasizing the need to restore safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and addressing the economic ripple effects of rising energy costs tied to the conflict.





Despite his appearance Tuesday, opposition parties were not fully satisfied. Bloc Québécois House leader Christine Normandin accused Carney of showing a recurring “disinterest” in parliamentary accountability, while NDP Leader Don Davies called his absence from Monday’s debate flatly unacceptable.