Canada’s military is reportedly drafting contingency plans to repel a hypothetical US invasion, including insurgent-style tactics inspired by the Taliban, according to the Globe and Mail.





Senior officials told the outlet this marks the first time in a century that Canada has modeled conflict with the United States.





The move comes amid worsening relations under Donald Trump, who has floated Canada becoming the “51st state” and overseen aggressive US military actions abroad.





Officials cited lessons from Afghanistan, where lightly equipped insurgents exploited intelligence gaps to resist superior US forces.





The plans remain theoretical, but signal a dramatic shift in Canada’s defense posture.