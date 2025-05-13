Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez, has been hospitalized after being st@bbed by another inmate in prison.

According to TMZ, the 32-year-old Canadian rapper was st@bbed by another inmate on Monday, May 12, during an altercation in the yard of the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi.

A source said that Lanez was taken to a hospital in an ambulance following the stabbing, which is said to be non-life-threatening. The motive of the attack remains under investigation.

He is currently serving ten years behind bars for the 2020 sh0oting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Peterson was found guilty of three felonies last December in the 2020 sh0oting of Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete. He was sentenced in Aug. 2023.

During the shooting trial, Megan Thee Stallion said she was sh0t in the foot after she and Peterson got into an argument after they both attended a house party hosted by Kylie Jenner in Hollywood Hills back in July 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion testified that Lanez told her to “Dance, *” before opening fire.