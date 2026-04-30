CANCELLATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS CONFERENCE IS ADMISSION OF UPND’S FAILURE TO PROTECT PEOPLE’S FUNDAMENTAL FREEDOMS – KALABA





– KALABA condemns Government Decision to Cancel an international human rights conference….it confirms a tarnished record of human rights abuses





Lusaka, April 30 – The Orange Alliance 2026 flag bearer, who is also Citizens First Presidential candidate, Harry Kalaba, has condemned the UPND administration for the ill advised decision to cancel an international human rights conference (RightsCon) which was scheduled to take place in Lusaka from 5th to 8th May 2026





President Kalaba expressed concern that planning and organising an international conference of such magnitude takes time and resources, arguing that sudden cancellation shows lack of professional and diplomatic consideration on the part of the host nation.





He regretted that cancelling the RightsCon with only a week to go, may have caused unimaginable anguish and crisis management for both organisers and delegates who had already booked flights and accommodation.





Mr. Kalaba said the excuse given by the Government as the main reason for the postponement of the RightsCon, is defective, weak and indefensible.





“Everyone is aware that the UPND has a terrible human rights record internationally. They were panicking that the RightsCon would expose and amplify these human rights violations, including the recent attack on a journalist,” Mr. Kalaba said.





President Kalaba added that the shocking decision to cancel an international human rights conference is an admisson by the UPND of its failure to protect people’s fundamental freedoms.





According to the Government, the postponement was necessitated by the need for comprehensive disclosure of critical information relating to key thematic issues proposed for discussion during the Summit.





They claimed that such disclosure is essential to ensure full alignment with Zambia’s national values, policy priorities, and broader public interest considerations.





“This mess by the UPND is another international embarrassment to Zambia on top of the humiliation they have inflicted on the nation with the manner in which they continue to violate the rights of the late sixth Republican President,” he said, adding that, “My question to the UPND is when is it enough for you to stop embarrassing Zambia?” Kalaba asked.





The cancelled RightsCon 2026 was billed as the 14th edition of the world’s leading summit on human rights. It was going to be the first RightsCon in Southern Africa, and first back on the African continent since RightsCon Tunis in 2019.



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