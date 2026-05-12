Capitalk FM Presenter Ordered to Reject Wicknell Chivayo Car or Resign as Zimpapers Demands Return of Cash Gift

Capitalk FM Presenter Phathisani Sibanda Ordered to Reject Wicknell Chivayo Car or Resign as Zimpapers Demands Return of Cash Gift

The Zimbabwe Newspapers Group (Zimpapers) has moved to stop employees from accepting gifts recently offered by businessman Wicknell Chivayo during a visit to Capitalk FM studios.

The media organisation reportedly instructed workers in its radio division to surrender most of the cash distributed by Chivayo, while presenter Phathisani Sibanda has allegedly been told to decline a vehicle upgrade or walk away from his position, ZimLive reveals.

Cash Donation Sparks Internal Action

During his appearance at the station, Chivayo handed over US$30,000 to be shared among employees as a token of appreciation.

However, company rules introduced last year reportedly prohibit workers from accepting gifts worth more than US$100 without approval.

As a result, staff members are expected to retain only the permitted amount, with the balance set to be returned.

Sources within the company said management had taken the position that enforcing the policy was necessary to protect professional standards within the newsroom.

Vehicle Offer Creates Dilemma

The biggest issue reportedly centres on Sibanda, who was promised a new 2025 Toyota GD6 to replace his current Toyota Aqua.

According to insiders, management informed the radio personality that accepting the vehicle would violate company regulations governing gifts and benefits

Sibanda only became a permanent employee at Zimpapers earlier this year after previously working as an independent contractor.

Ironically, the company’s current policy was reportedly introduced after Chivayo previously gifted him the Toyota Aqua during an earlier interview.

Management Defends Policy

William Chikoto confirmed that the organisation was simply applying its internal rules regarding gifts received by employees.

Company insiders said executives were concerned that accepting expensive gifts from prominent figures could create perceptions of compromised editorial independence.

There were also suggestions that the remaining funds could instead be redirected toward company projects, including the possible purchase of vehicles for shared staff use.