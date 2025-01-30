Captain America star Anthony Mackie faces backlash after saying role doesn’t represent ‘America’

Anthony Mackie is facing backlash on social media after stating the movie Captain America ‘represents a lot of different things and America should not be one of them.’

The 46-year-old actor was candid about what playing the role meant to him and his childhood dreams.

His remarks on America have however triggered a huge reaction on social media, with many fans and citizens alike dissatisfied with his comments.

In a video from a promo event in Rome, Anthony expressed his thoughts on the movie but it was clear he was not representing his country, though he plays the role of the hero.

“Captain America” in 2025: “To me, Captain America represents a lot of things.. and America isn’t one of them.”????????????????‍

Mackie stated that ‘Captain America’ stands for a lot of different things, but not “America,” particularly. Fans and citizens have since taken to social media to express their disappointment and frustration with his words.

“More like Mr Commie”, one user wrote. “Well, I for one will avoid anything he is in, not that I was ever really a fan“, another said.

“Do Hollywood actors have a brain?”, a third stated.

While sharing his thoughts on what the movie represents, Mackie chose to make it about morals over patriotism, and it shows Captain America is a man willing to stand for what he believes in rather than just the great colors of red, white, and blue.

On social media, many have deemed Mackie’s words as “woke Hollywood” talk, and some are even swearing to never show interest in the movie again.

Anthony Mackie stepped behind the shield after Chris Evans embodied the role.

“Captain America: Brave New World” is expected to be out on February 14, and its release will show whether his take on the character actually plays out on screen, or if it will be overshadowed by the ongoing controversy.