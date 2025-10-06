CAR VALUED AT K80,000 GUTTED IN FIRE AFTER JUMP-START GOES WRONG





A Toyota Allion valued at K80,000 has been gutted in the process of jump-starting another motor vehicle at Chipata Taxi Rank in Chipata District of Eastern Province.



Eastern Province Police Commissioner Robertson Mweemba confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred yesterday, October 4, 2025, around 15:00 hours in Mwami Border Trading Taxi Rank.





Mr. Mweemba says Mercy Musesa, aged 41, of Damview Compound, reported that her motor vehicle, silver in colour which was being driven by her son Benjamin Chilindi, aged 20, got burnt as he was trying to jump-start another motor vehicle.





Brief facts of the matter are that the said motor vehicle was stationed at the rank when a fellow driver asked for assistance to help start his engine by jump-starting it.





Mr. Mweemba says they connected the wires to both vehicles and, after finishing, they forgot to remove the wires, leading to a fire.



He says the cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical fault.





Mr Mweemba says efforts to extinguish the fire failed, saying various items, including a passport, driving license, and national registration card, were also gutted.



He says no life was lost.



By White Luhanga